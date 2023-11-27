Home States Telangana

Congress MLAs are like Chinese products without guarantee, says Amit Shah

“The Congress will make KCR the CM. In return, BRS will support the Congress to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister,” Shah claimed

Published: 27th November 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shoots an arrow during a campaign on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Congress MLAs are like “Chinese products without guarantee” and that a tacit understanding existed between the grand old party and the BRS.  He was addressing public meetings at Maktal, Mulugu, Bhongir and Kukatpally in Hyderabad, where JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was also campaigning, on Sunday.

“The Congress will make KCR the CM. In return, BRS will support the Congress to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister,” Shah claimed. At Maktal, he asked the gathering whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fulfilled his promises of a 100-bed hospital, a degree college and unemployment allowance.

The Union minister promised to establish a textile park in Narayanpet and sanction Rs 1,000 crore for fishermen. He also promised to increase the capacity of the Sangambanda reservoir, to set up an irrigation tank in Utkoor and to complete the Bima project after the BJP comes to power.Shah also reiterated the BJP’s promise to appoint a BC leader as the chief minister of Telangana, vertical quota for the Madiga community and four free gas cylinders for poor women.

At Mulugu, which he referred to as “pavitra bhoomi”, he accused the Congress of being anti-tribal. He claimed that the BRS will not allot land for the Sammakka Sarakka Tribal University if they are voted to power. On the other hand, a Rs 300 crore grant will be given to the university if the BJP is voted to power.Shah also promised a Geographical Indication (GI) tag to make the produce of Mulugu world-famous.    

He accused the KCR-led government of stopping the Central post-matric scholarship from reaching the tribal children of Telangana. The government created disputes between tribals and non-tribals over podu land pattas, he alleged. Stating that it was the BJP which decided to celebrate Adivasi Gaurav divas, he said that the party boasts of the maximum number of tribal ministers.

TS needs double engine sarkaar: Yogi Adityanath

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that UP’s bulldozer will run over the land, sand and organised crime mafia in Telangana. He was addressing public meetings at Mahbubnagar and Quthbullapur on Sunday.  Addressing the crowd that gathered in Quthbullapur, he said, “The crowd that has gathered signifies that it is time to bid farewell to the BRS.” Stating that the BRS has crushed the dreams of Telangana, he said that the state needs a “double-engine” government to touch new heights of development.  He claimed that while India is transforming into a developed country under the vision of Narendra Modi, Telangana is reeling under corruption. Stating that the state government is marked by family rule, corruption, and religious polarisation, he called for an end to religion-based reservation. Remembering the terror attacks which happened in Mumbai on November 26, he said that “New India” carries out airstrikes and surgical strikes against terrorism. The country’s respect has increased on the world stage, he added.

TAGS
Telangana Assembly elections Amit Shah

