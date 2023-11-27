Home States Telangana

Grandson of 7th Nizam joins Congress

Khan said that four generations of Nizam were closely associated with Gandhi family that was why he joined the Congress.

Published: 27th November 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan

Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, joined Congress on Sunday in presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development ahead of Telangana Assembly polls on November 30, the grandson of the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad State, Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, joined Congress on Sunday in presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Ali Khan is the son of  Prince Hasham Jah Bahadur.

Interestingly, he is the first person from Nizam’s family to join politics. Khan said that four generations of Nizam were closely associated with Gandhi family that was why he joined the Congress. Kharge said that the Nizam family contributed to the nation. He recalled that the family donated gold to the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri during the war with China.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp