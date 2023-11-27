Grandson of 7th Nizam joins Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development ahead of Telangana Assembly polls on November 30, the grandson of the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad State, Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, joined Congress on Sunday in presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Ali Khan is the son of Prince Hasham Jah Bahadur.

Interestingly, he is the first person from Nizam’s family to join politics. Khan said that four generations of Nizam were closely associated with Gandhi family that was why he joined the Congress. Kharge said that the Nizam family contributed to the nation. He recalled that the family donated gold to the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri during the war with China.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In a significant development ahead of Telangana Assembly polls on November 30, the grandson of the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad State, Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, joined Congress on Sunday in presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Ali Khan is the son of Prince Hasham Jah Bahadur. Interestingly, he is the first person from Nizam’s family to join politics. Khan said that four generations of Nizam were closely associated with Gandhi family that was why he joined the Congress. Kharge said that the Nizam family contributed to the nation. He recalled that the family donated gold to the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri during the war with China. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });