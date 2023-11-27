I’m 70, what else do I need except development of Telangana: KCR

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that he was not after power but was fighting for the welfare of Telangana.At an election meeting in Jagtial, Rao turned philosophical and said: “Clear gaa chebutunnanu Jagityala lo.. chaalaa mandiki telustaledu... naaku emi kaavaali.. Telangana techina pere aakaasa manta peddadi. Daanini minchina padavi unnada.... naaku 70 samstaraal vayassu vachnindi... inkemi kaavaali jeevitamlo? (I am clearly stating one thing in Jagtial, that many people do not know. What do I want? The name I earned by achieving Telangana is as huge as the sky. Is there any post beyond that? I am 70 years old. What else do I need in my life?)”

Stating that his goal was to develop the state further, to achieve 100 per cent literacy and provide irrigation water to every inch of land, he said: “With your blessings, I became the chief minister for two terms. I have completed 10 years as CM. There is no Telugu CM who has served as long as me. This fame is enough for me. Now, I am not fighting for a post or power. I am fighting to see a poverty-free Telangana. I want to see 100 per cent literate Telangana on the lines of Kerala.”“I want to see that the farmers get water for every inch of their land. I appeal to you to analyse the stand of political parties, think of the contesting candidates and exercise your franchise wisely,” he said, while expressing confidence in the BRS retaining power with a record number of seats.

‘Violence not in our culture’

At the Khanapur meeting, the BRS president cautioned farmers that if the Congress is voted to power, it would not provide investment support scheme (Rythu Bharosa) amount to the landowners.Taking an indirect dig at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, he said: “Some Congress leaders are saying on TV channels that they would either provide investment support to farmers (landowners) or tenant farmers. If a tenant farmer cultivates the same land for three consecutive years, he will claim the rights over that land. The farmers’ lands will be transferred to tenants and they will become beggars. The farmers should think about it”.Rao also said that the Congress was planning to introduce several columns in Bhumatha portal like

tenant farmers and others, which will be detrimental to the farmers’ interests.

Asserting that Dharani portal eliminated corruption and middlemen, KCR said that the farmers would again face problems if the Congress is voted to power as it assured to scrap this system. “The Congress assured to start Bhumatha portal, which was nothing but bhu metha (land grabbing),” Rao said.At the Dubbaka meeting, Rao asked the voters to support Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who was injured in a recent knife attack. “Since my childhood, I have never seen a stabbing incident in Dubbaka. Are we not capable of using big knives? But it is not our culture,” Rao said.At Vemulawada, Rao promised that he would develop Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple. Cottages would be constructed for pilgrims along Mulavagu, he added.

