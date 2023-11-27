KCR’s govt is the most corrupt in country, says Rahul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the 24 cases filed against him “at the behest of prime minister” to be as 24 medals on his chest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sought to know why no cases were filed against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Addressing public meetings in the Kamareddy constituency, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hand in glove with BRS chief KCR.

He also alleged that KCR was running the most corrupt government in the country and declared that the upcoming elections are a battle between ‘Dorala Telangana’ and ‘Prajala Telangana’. He appealed to the constituents not to give even a single vote to the BRS in Kamareddy. Earlier in the day, he also addressed public meetings at Sangareddy and Andole. Rahul alleged that the irrigation projects were built not to provide water but to make money. “I witnessed the symbol of corruption, the Kaleshwaram project, from which KCR looted Rs 1 lakh crore. Its pillars are collapsing, and the whole project may have caved in,” he fumed.

Rahul also said that the computerisation idea of the grand old party is transforming Hyderabad into a

global IT city but the pink party’ version of computerisation is snatching the lands of about 20 lakh farmers through the Dharani portal and handing those over to KCR’s “billionaire friends”.

Countering KCR’s question as what the Congress had done for the state, he said: “The roads on which KCR is moving and the school and university he studied, and the city from where you loot money every day are built by the Congress with the participating of people.”Rahul also retorted with a volley of counter questions asking KCR why all major “money-minting ministries” are only from his family.“KCR ji, how much money did you steal from Kaleshwaram?” he asked and alleged that BRS MLAs take 30 per cent cut in Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Recounting his experience of meeting TSPSC job aspirants at Ashok Nagar of Hyderabad, Rahul said that unless the unemployed pay money to KCR’s family they would neither clear the recruitment exams nor get the jobs. “If it is KCR’s kith and kin, they will easily clear the exam and get the job,” he alleged.Alleging that the BRS, BJP and AIMIM were together, Rahul said, while BRS helps BJP at the Centre, the BJP helps BRS in Telangana. He said, the AIMIM candidates were decided by the BJP and whosoever they think can cause maximum damage to the Congress is fielded in the elections.He said that the six guarantees of the Congress will be made into the law in the very first cabinet meeting after it forms the government if voted to power.

The guarantees include Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, gas cylinders for Rs 500 each, free bus travel for women, Rs 15,000 per acre per annum compensation for farmers, Rs 12,000 per annum compensation for agriculture labourers, Rs 4,000 monthly pension for the elderly, free power to agriculture sector, Rs 5 lakh assistance for the homeless for construction of houses, free 250 square yard plots for all those who participated in the Telangana movement and cash assistance up to Rs 5 lakh for students to meet their college, university and tuition expenses.

