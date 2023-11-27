Not feeling any pressure of contesting from Kamareddy, says BJP candidate

MVK Sastry and Venkata Ramana Reddy By

Express News Service

Coming up against the chiefs of BRS and the TPCC might worry just about everyone, but BJP’s Kamareddy segment candidate, Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy, seems to be nonchalant about contesting against K Chandrasekhar Rao and A Revanth Reddy. In an interview with TNIE’s MVK Sastry, Venkata Ramana Reddy shares his motivations, challenges and strategies. Excerpts:

Why are you contesting in the elections?

My goal for the Kamareddy Assembly constituency is to establish a corruption-free society, and provide free education and free medical facilities, apart from setting up service centres for farmers.

How do you plan to face KCR in the elections?



I am not facing him; he is facing me by contesting in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency. I don’t see him as a formidable opponent. I am contesting in a regular manner without feeling any pressure. The election is insignificant compared to my goals, and I am ready to sacrifice my property for the people.

What are your thoughts on Revanth’s candidature?

I don’t see KCR as a big leader, so I don’t perceive the TPCC chief any differently. People lack options due to the BRS and the Congress having established vote banks.I assure people change without resorting to money or liquor distribution and am contesting with a separate agenda.

Will the success of PM Modi’s meeting help?

I am hopeful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kamareddy was significant, and his public meeting was a grand success. Although he didn’t specifically address the Kamareddy Assembly constituency or mention my name, I presented our election manifesto to him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Coming up against the chiefs of BRS and the TPCC might worry just about everyone, but BJP’s Kamareddy segment candidate, Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy, seems to be nonchalant about contesting against K Chandrasekhar Rao and A Revanth Reddy. In an interview with TNIE’s MVK Sastry, Venkata Ramana Reddy shares his motivations, challenges and strategies. Excerpts: Why are you contesting in the elections? My goal for the Kamareddy Assembly constituency is to establish a corruption-free society, and provide free education and free medical facilities, apart from setting up service centres for farmers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); How do you plan to face KCR in the elections? I am not facing him; he is facing me by contesting in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency. I don’t see him as a formidable opponent. I am contesting in a regular manner without feeling any pressure. The election is insignificant compared to my goals, and I am ready to sacrifice my property for the people. What are your thoughts on Revanth’s candidature? I don’t see KCR as a big leader, so I don’t perceive the TPCC chief any differently. People lack options due to the BRS and the Congress having established vote banks.I assure people change without resorting to money or liquor distribution and am contesting with a separate agenda. Will the success of PM Modi’s meeting help? I am hopeful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kamareddy was significant, and his public meeting was a grand success. Although he didn’t specifically address the Kamareddy Assembly constituency or mention my name, I presented our election manifesto to him. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp