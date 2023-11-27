Secunderabad Cantonment voters demand water, roads & merger with GHMC

Khyati Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slogans of “dump the yard” reverberated around the Mahatma Gandhi community hall in Trimulgherry recently. The community hall, which was once the venue of weddings and other functions, was converted into a dumping yard in 2019. “Since then, it has become a living hell for us to reside here. Every morning, we see 40 vehicles along with sanitation workers dumping garbage near the hall. It has become a living hell for us,” said Sharath Chandra, a resident of Trimulgherry.

Issues like these continue to affect citizens in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency. The segment came into existence in 1957. The Secunderabad Cantonment is one of the largest cantonment areas in India with a 2.5 lakh population. In the 2018 elections, G Sayanna of the BRS won the seat by defeating Satyanarayana Sarvey of the Congress with a margin of 37,569 votes. Sayanna also won on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket by a margin of 3,275 votes in the 2014 elections. However, the seat has remained vacant since Sayanna’s demise in 2023.

The merger of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) remains a major demand of the constituents. While the talks are on, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is yet to give its nod, the residents said, adding that no development or work can be carried out in the area without the ministry’s approval.

One of the most pressing concerns raised by the residents is the irregular water supply. Water was ideally supposed to be supplied on alternate days. However, people say that water is being supplied once every four days. “Access to clean and regular water is a basic necessity. However, we have been suffering due to the erratic water supply for a long time. Apart from the regular supply of water, we also receive contaminated water sometimes,” lamented Roshan Surana, a resident of Karkhana, an area under the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

The lack of road repairs has also emerged as another major concern, with several roads needing immediate attention. A few residents said that certain roads are yet to be repaired even after heavy damage to infrastructure due to pouring showers in July.

After a certain drainage or sewerage work is carried out, there is no follow-up patchwork. “When the contractor was asked about it, he said it wasn’t their job. Another worker said that an estimate needs to be approved by the SCB before any work can be carried out. The question is, why does the SCB need to approve something as simple but crucial as patchwork? Most roads are in deplorable condition. As a result, the BT and the cement-concrete roads in the area have become a concern for the commuters in the area,” alleged Sharath.

Speaking over the SCB merger with the GHMC, a social activist said, “The merger will contribute to numerous development activities in the cantonment area. Around 30,000 residents living in the slum areas have lost their voting rights owing to the cantonment laws. This merger will resolve this issue and will help them regain their voice.”

“Though many flyovers are being constructed in the city, we see no flyovers in the cantonment area. In places like Trimulgherry and Bowenpally, traffic congestion is increasing day by day. Yet no steps are being taken to manage the traffic. Construction works were carried out only before the President’s visit,” he said.

Political observers believe that the top three parties — BJP, BRS and Congress — will be in a close contest for the seat. The Congress has nominated G Vennela, the daughter of the late balladeer Gaddar, as its candidate, whereas the BRS has chosen Lasya Nandita, the daughter of the former BRS MLA, G Sayanna, who was the five-time MLA of the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency. The BJP has given the ticket to Ganesh Narayana, who will be contesting for the second time. Both the BRS and Congress candidates will be contesting for their first Assembly poll this year.

Confident of victory, Nandita emphasised her father’s decade-long connection with voters and their support for the welfare schemes implemented by the BRS government.On the other hand, Vennela said, “My father, Gaddar, sacrificed his entire life for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden families through his revolutionary songs. For the common man, he is like a God.”

Asserting that her father had inspired thousands with his songs during the Telangana movement, she said he felt neglected by the BRS government. She plans to campaign on the Congress promise to implement ‘six guarantees’ if voted to power.Ganesh said, “This is a fight between a social servant and nepotism. My main motto is to develop the cantonment area on par with the GHMC area.”Claiming that the former MLA had failed to secure funds from the state government for the development of the cantonment area, he said he would utilise the MLA funds to carry out development works.



