Telangana Assembly elections: Do we need a CM who doesn’t meet anybody, asks Modi

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a blistering attack on BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the people of Telangana whether they need a chief minister who is not accessible to anybody.

Speaking at well-attended public meetings in Toopran and Nirmal, the prime minister addressed the gathering in Telugu, asking the people: “Evarini kalavani CM manaku avasarama? Farmhouse CM manaku avasarama? Sachivalayaniki vellani CM manaku avasarama? (Do we need a CM who doesn’t meet anyone? Do we need a CM who is confined to a farmhouse? Do we need a CM who doesn’t go to the secretariat?)”

Referring to the Delhi liquor scam, and without naming KCR’s daughter K Kavitha, he said that Telangana’s “kattar corrupt” (staunchly corrupt) BRS leader won’t escape from the ongoing investigation and will be jailed while calling it a “Modi’s guarantee”.

“After ruining Telangana, KCR is projecting himself as a desh ka neta, and as part of it, they aligned with India’s kattar corrupt party (AAP) in Delhi. They have resorted to crores of rupees worth liquor scam. Its

investigation is swiftly progressing and Telangana’s kattar corrupt BRS neta will not be spared. They have played the games of changing mobiles and delivering money. But they will go to jail and it is Modi’s guarantee,” the prime minister said.

Drawing a parallel between the Congress and BRS, Modi said that these parties are carbon copies of each other. “KCR’s soch (thought process) and approach is like that of Congress. Every vote given to the Congress would directly go to the BRS, strengthening the dynasty, corrupt, and appeasement politics,” he said while alleging that the BRS and Congress are against social justice.

Specifically targeting KCR, Modi said: “In the name of neellu (water), KCR started a mission of amassing money through Kaleshwaram project and in the name of nidhulu (funds) submerged the state in debt. With regard to niyamakalu (employment), every youngster of the state is angry with this government for not providing jobs and unemployment allowance.”“Irrigation scams have become the identity of Telangana,” he added.

Slamming the Congress, the prime minister alleged that the grand old party has brought its appeasement policy even to sectors like technology. “Congress promised to develop technology parks on the basis of religion,” he said.“Is this allowed under the Constitution of India? Does it reflect the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar,” he asked the gathering.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming elections, Modi said: “Telangana lo sakala janula soubhagya nirmanam kosam prajalu BJP tho unnaru (to build a holistic development of the state, the people of Telangana are with BJP).”“Telangana me pahli bar bangegi BJP sarkar (for the first time, the BJP will form government in Telangana),” he added.The prime minister, meanwhile, promised to plan and implement a special scheme to promote the world famous traditional wooden toys of Nirmal.

