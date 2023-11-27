Telangana Assembly elections: No money, won’t vote for any party, say electors

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Officials tasked with carrying out the vote from home process are grappling with challenges from voters as some are declining to cast their vote and sending the authorities away, while others are unavailable at their residences. Voters are also expressing concerns about the possibility of their votes being altered later.

Some electors even informed officials that no political party has offered them money and hence they are not willing to exercise their right to vote. The Election Commission of India (ECI) extended the opportunity for voters aged 80 and above, as well as persons with disabilities (PwD) with a disability of 40 percent or more, to cast their votes from their homes. The process involves election staff and representatives of political parties, and the entire session is recorded on video.

In the six constituencies of Nalgonda district, 2375 people have applied to vote from home under form 12D.The designated voting period for home voting is from November 21 to November 27, but as of Saturday, only 2053 voters have exercised this right. The election staff and party agents are addressing questions raised by voters and attempting to reassure them. Officials said that these voters have time until Monday to exercise their right to vote and urge them to do so without succumbing to inducements or harbouring doubts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NALGONDA: Officials tasked with carrying out the vote from home process are grappling with challenges from voters as some are declining to cast their vote and sending the authorities away, while others are unavailable at their residences. Voters are also expressing concerns about the possibility of their votes being altered later. Some electors even informed officials that no political party has offered them money and hence they are not willing to exercise their right to vote. The Election Commission of India (ECI) extended the opportunity for voters aged 80 and above, as well as persons with disabilities (PwD) with a disability of 40 percent or more, to cast their votes from their homes. The process involves election staff and representatives of political parties, and the entire session is recorded on video. In the six constituencies of Nalgonda district, 2375 people have applied to vote from home under form 12D.The designated voting period for home voting is from November 21 to November 27, but as of Saturday, only 2053 voters have exercised this right. The election staff and party agents are addressing questions raised by voters and attempting to reassure them. Officials said that these voters have time until Monday to exercise their right to vote and urge them to do so without succumbing to inducements or harbouring doubts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp