Telangana Assembly elections: Parties shift from campaigns to inducements for last-minute swings

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the heated campaign approaches its conclusion on November 28, political parties in the state are intensifying their focus on poll management, coupled with the illegal distribution of money and liquor. With the majority of Assembly segments slated to witness financial outlays ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per vote, the state is gearing up for an escalating financial battle as the election fervour heightens. Vying for power, the two major parties are directing their entire focus towards effective poll management on November 29 and 30 to secure the majority in key segments.

In several constituencies, where two prominent parties anticipate a neck-to-neck fight, the spending threshold is expected to surpass Rs 2,000 per vote. The parties, engaged in a war of words and mutual accusations, consider this election a matter of prestige, viewing it as crucial for forming the next government. Transitioning from expansive campaigns to targeted financial incentives, parties are strategically deploying the influence of cash and liquor to sway voters in their favour.

The distribution of money and liquor is anticipated to wield a substantial influence, potentially swaying 3% to 4% of votes, especially in segments where the competition is fierce. The two major political parties have planned to allocate Rs 2,000 per vote in 26 Assembly constituencies identified as battlegrounds. This decision has changed the expenditure challenge into a key factor that concerns the candidates themselves, with each party striving to outspend the other in pursuit of victory.

In these 26 crucial constituencies, both the parties are pooling funds with the aim to distribute Rs 2,000 for approximately 1.5 lakh votes, expecting a minimum of 60% support. According to sources from both camps, the cumulative spending in these segments is projected to range between Rs 780 crore and Rs 800 crore. The outcome of these battleground constituencies is seen as decisive in determining the formation of the next government.

Simultaneously, the parties are prepared to allocate Rs 1,000 per vote in the remaining 84 Assembly constituencies, targeting 75% or 1.5 lakh voters in each. With the expectation of securing at least 40% of votes in this larger voter pool, the parties anticipate victory in these segments. The expenditure for each Assembly segment, allocating Rs 1,000 per vote, is projected at Rs 15 crore, resulting in cumulative spending of Rs 126 crore to Rs 150 crore for the 84 Assembly segments.

Consequently, both the parties are gearing up to allocate a budget, ranging from a minimum of Rs 900 crore to Rs 1200 crore, with the possibility of maximum spending reaching Rs 1,400 crore to Rs 1,600 crore in the upcoming days. These estimates exclude additional expenses such as campaign costs, daily maintenance and miscellaneous expenditures.

In this electoral spectacle, candidates from each party are expected to spend an average of Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore, while those in hotly contested seats face an even higher expenditure, ranging from Rs 25 crore to Rs 40 crore throughout the election process. With such unprecedented spending, the battle for victory becomes not only interesting but also one that will determine which candidate ascends to become an MLA and who grapples with post-election debts.

