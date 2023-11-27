Telangana Assembly elections: ‘Surface temperature’ rather high in Kamareddy

Kalyan Tholeti By

KAMAREDDY: The titanic clash in Kamareddy Assembly constituency will perhaps be remembered for a long time to come. Predominantly rural in composition despite being just about 100 km from Hyderabad, it is at the centre of this election as BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is up against state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy. Both are contesting from here for the first time, besides their traditional constituencies — Gajwel and Kodangal. Venkata Ramana Reddy of the BJP, known for actively spearheading local issues, too is in the fray making it potentially a triangular contest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi all have campaigned in the segment.

But beyond the hustle and bustle of the poll campaign, people appear less enthused than political leaders. Paddy is spread on the road for sun-drying in almost every village. Along the way at Nagulapally, a group of workers seated by the roadside for lunch were immersed in their own thoughts. Just a nudge, one of them blurts out, “What has he (KCR) done? We have given him 10 years. It is enough.” The farmer, who has hired them, however, has a different take. “We have water and power supply. We get Rythu Bandhu. We are happy.” He concedes though that people in general are angry with the BRS.

The same views are echoed at a paddy procurement centre in Jangampally. An aged farmer resting under a tree breaks into a smile and a song upon being asked about his life. “Kamareddy jaaga kaada kanne vesinde kanne vesinde (He is eyeing Kamareddy lands)…” He is referring to the now-withdrawn proposal of the government to bring approximately 3,000 acres under the Kamareddy municipality for industrial development. It had sparked an agitation with farmers fearing the loss of their precious lands. Though KTR and other BRS leaders have assured them that the government isn’t out to take away their lands, the farmers remain sceptical.

The farmer also raises a concern that is seldom debated. “We get Rythu Bandhu but it is not enough. Look at the prices of everything.” His younger relative chips in. “What happened in Gajwel? He promised a dam and got lands. Now, he covets lands in Bhiknoor mandal,” she asks.

Adjacent to the centre is an ST colony. A young man from the colony, working as a construction worker, sounds angry. “Some 42 people got Dalit Bandhu. It was arbitrary. Two in a family got it! What about the rest of us? I have three children. I am a graduate. There are neither jobs nor schemes for us. Dalit Bandhu is only for those close to BRS leaders.”

In the nearby village of Adloor, another farmer gives an opposite view. “KCR is doing well. He is giving us power supply. There is paddy procurement. We get Rythu Bandhu. If we don’t vote for him, the Congress will come to power. It has been out of power for 10 years… they will loot. The BJP wants to privatise everything. It is better to have KCR for the next 10 years,” he asserts. He also believes Kamareddy will develop if KCR wins.

There are several women too at work in the nearby field. One of them admits KCR has helped those who have lands. “But what do we get?” she asks. An elderly farmer who is monitoring the paddy loading muses, “They have developed only Siddipet, Sircilla and Gajwel. They ought to give Rythu Bandhu and pensions to all. Why only a few?” As an afterthought, he adds, “We lost our crops in the unseasonal rains earlier this summer. We were in tears. We didn’t get a penny as compensation. Crop loan waiver too didn’t materialise as promised.”

Another group of women resting after work get into an animated discussion. “Yes, they gave us Kalyana Lakshmi (cash of Rs 1 lakh for poor brides) but other than that there is nothing. We didn’t get housing. We are still living in huts whereas BRS local leaders are giving flats to their followers,” complains one of them.

In the nearby constituency of Yellareddy, the Kupriyal gram panchayat is serene but for one or two campaign vehicles passing by blaring their respective party songs. Watching them silently was a group of village elders. “We have seen many elections. KCR has given us power supply and water. Kaleshwaram water is yet to reach many areas here but we don’t have a water problem,” one of them, aged above 80, says. But he is nostalgic. “In Rajasekhara Reddy’s time, I had undergone an operation for a tumour free of cost and we were even paid return fare. Now, if we fall ill, we don’t know what to do,” he observes.

The elders are philosophical and wouldn’t comment on the polls. “Yes, people are saying Congress, Congress even in surrounding villages. We have to wait and see,” one says. A few yards away, a group of women were discussing their own domestic issues. Elections are just yet another topic for them. “KCR has given us tap water, power, Kalyana Lakshmi. He has done well,” says a middle-aged woman. However, another one wonders why not give the Congress a chance.

It is difficult to pinpoint who the electorate prefers. But one thing is certain. There is anger on the surface. Gampa Govardhan of the BRS, a five-time MLA, won from here in 2018. This time, KCR decided to enter the fray as his second constituency. KCR has an ancestral connection to the constituency. His father had migrated to Konapur and he has family relations here. On the other hand, Revanth Reddy is a new face while the BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy is popular for championing the cause of farmers. The constituency is dominated by BCs followed by SCs/STs and minorities. If the BJP cuts significantly into the anti-incumbency votes, the outcome could go any way. By the looks of it, this is for sure: It is going to be a tough contest.

