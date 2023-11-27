Triangular contests add suspense to TS polls

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several Assembly segments have become battlegrounds with the division of the vote share, adding suspense to the question of which party will secure which seats and whose votes will be split in the upcoming polls.

The BJP, strategically targeting specific segments, has stirred tension for both the BRS and the Congress regarding the split in votes. Leaders speculate that the Congress, with a robust history of vote share, may maintain its position, while the BJP could potentially divide the anti-incumbency votes against the BRS.

However, according to political analysts, this situation poses a potential setback for the BRS, as the majority of the incumbency vote share is expected to shift to the Congress. In light of this, both parties are concerned and have been intensively focused on strategic management.

In the Adilabad Assembly segment, a triangular contest is anticipated, where Congress, BRS and BJP candidates hold significant vote shares. The BJP is scrutinising which party’s vote bank will be impacted in the upcoming polls. In the previous results, the BRS candidate received 74,050 votes, the BJP secured 47,444, and the Congress candidate obtained 32,200 votes.

Therefore, anti-incumbency vote share becomes a decisive factor in the upcoming elections, prompting the BRS, the BJP and the Congress camps to concentrate on strategic management to secure the vote share needed to win the segment.

In the Boath segment, the incumbent MP Soyam Bapu Rao is contesting for the BJP, while the BRS replaced its candidate with Anil Jadav, and the Congress fielded Gajender Ade. In the last elections, the BRS received 61,125 votes, the Congress got 54,639, and the BJP secured 4,840 votes only. The BJP has fielded a sitting MP with a significant vote bank, raising questions about which party’s vote share might split in the upcoming elections.

In the Nirmal constituency, former MLA Aleti Maheswar Reddy is contesting for the BJP, while the sitting MLA and minister Indrakaran Reddy is representing the BRS, and the Congress has fielded Sri Hari Rao. In the previous elections, the BRS received 79,985 votes, the Congress secured 70,714, and the BJP got 16,900 votes. The fact that the Congress candidate from the last elections is now contesting from the BJP adds an interesting dimension and tension over which party’s votes are likely to split.

In the Husnabad segment, the BRS has fielded its sitting MLA Satish, the Congress has fielded former MP Ponnam Prabhakhar, and the BJP has fielded former Congress leader Bomma Sri Ram. This segment also presents an intriguing scenario of potential vote share splits among the contesting candidates.

In the Korutla constituency, sitting MP Dharmapuri Arvind is contesting from the BJP, while the BRS has given the ticket to the sitting MLA’s son Dr Sanjay, and the Congress has fielded its earlier candidate, Narsing Rao. In the last elections, the BRS received 84,605 votes, the Congress secured 53,385, and the BJP got 16,046 votes. The entry of MP Arvind has created tension for both parties, and the question of which party’s votes will split and who will benefit is generating interest.

In the Munugode Assembly segment, the discussions revolve around Congress candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who lost the byelection in Munugode on a BJP ticket and is now contesting from the Congress. On the other hand, BJP candidate Ch Krishna Reddy, who expected the ticket until the last minute, joined the saffron party. The BRS has fielded sitting MLA Prabhakar Reddy. There is a chance of splitting the vote bank that was polled for the BJP in the last elections.

The Warangal West and East Assembly constituencies also present an interesting fight as the BJP has fielded two potential candidates, Rao Padma and Errabelli Pradeep Rao, who are expected to split a significant vote bank from both the ruling party and the Congress. The tension revolves around who will win the segment and which party’s vote share will be divided.

There is curiosity among voters about the Mahbubnagar Assembly segment as the Congress has fielded BJP’s former MLA Y Srinivas Reddy, while the saffron party has fielded former MP Jithender Reddy’s son Mithun Reddy, and the BRS has fielded sitting MLA and minister V Srinivas Goud. There are bright chances of splitting the BRS and Congress vote banks, and the intriguing question of who will benefit is generating interest. The division of votes will ultimately determine the winning candidate.

