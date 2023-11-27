Visit Karnataka to verify guarantees’ implementation, Siddaramaiah asks KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Categorically denying allegations levelled by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that four out of five promises were implemented in Karnataka at a budgetary cost of Rs 38,000 crore and the fifth guarantee would be implemented after the fresh graduates were out of colleges.

The Karnataka Chief Minister dared his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Karnataka to verify, while promising to provide evidence. He said that KCR is afraid of losing the election and spreading lies.

“In newspapers, I saw that CM KCR, and his son, KTR, and some BJP leaders say that the Congress government in Karnataka has not implemented the five guarantees. It is not true. We came to power in Karnataka in May. We held a cabinet meeting and took a decision to implement the five guarantees and the orders were issued on the same day. All the guarantees are implemented,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that 158 promises out of 165 were fulfilled.

He added that the first guarantee – Shakti Yojana – was implemented on June 11. He also said that 1.47 crore women travelled in government buses for free.“My wife can also travel in buses for free,” he said, adding that 61 to 62 lakh women in Karnataka are travelling in buses for free.

Stating that despite the Food Corporation Of India’s (FCI) refusal to provide them rice, Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka government transferred money to 4.37 crore beneficiaries to buy rice. He also said that under the Gruha Laksmi scheme, 1.14 crore women are getting the benefit of `2,000 and the number of beneficiaries would increase to 1.17 crore in December.

When asked about Karnataka farmers protesting in Hyderabad, Siddaramaiah said that those are not Karnataka farmers. He said that if they were Karnataka farmers, they should have protested in Karnataka, and not in Hyderabad.

Sarpanches worked as guards: Revanth in open letter

Hyderabad: In an open letter addressed to elected local body representatives including Sarpanches, MPTCs, and ZPTCs on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said that the local body representatives are the eyes, nose, and ears of the government. He recalled that sarpanches were made to work as night watchmen, daily wage workers, as the state government did not release pending bills. “In Nizamabad, a sarpanch named Erusu Mallesh worked as a night watchman. In Kamareddy, Markar village sarpanch worked under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). In Nalgonda, and Suryapet and many other places sarpanches died by suicide,” he said. Later in the day, Revanth participated in public meetings at Narayanpet, Devarakadra, Mahabubnagar, Kamareddy, and Patancheru. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that while the pink party has the ill-gotten money, the Congress has people’s support. He appealed to the people to politically “bury” the BRS party to establish a people’s government.

