Assigned land ryots to get rights in first Cabinet meet: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that the first decision of the next BRS government would be giving rights over lands to assigned land farmers. Addressing an election meeting in Shadnagar, Chevella, Andole, and Sangareddy, he said the decision to give rights over assigned lands would be taken in the first Cabinet meeting if the BRS is voted to power.

Attacking the BJP and the Congress for “neglecting Telangana”, he asked why the people should vote for them. “So far, I have addressed 90 meetings. The response is good. I have no doubt that the BRS will form the next government,” the CM declared.

He alleged that the BJP had failed to sanction even one medical college or Navodaya school for Telangana. Stating that there was no curfew in Telangana, even for a single day, in the last 10 years, the BRS supremo declared that the state would remain secular as long as he is alive.

Metro rail will be extended to Shadnagar, says KCR

KCR announced that the Hyderabad Metro rail would be extended up to Shadnagar so that the rates of land would increase and several industries would be established.

At the Chevella meeting, the CM assured voters that a master plan would be prepared for the development of villages and GO 111 would be scrapped. He refuted the allegations of the opposition that the BRS would subsume assigned lands.

In Andole, referring to ECI’s decision on Rythu Bandhu, KCR said, “Disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amounts will not be stopped, as long as I am alive.” He promised that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented for the entire Andole segment if the BRS is voted to power. At Sangareddy, KCR said the Sangameswara and the Basavesvara projects would be completed.

The Kaleshwaram-Singur link too would be completed, which would irrigate Andole, Zaheerabad, and Narayankhed, he said. Additionally, the BRS chief alleged that one party was pursuing religious politics while the other party was stating that it would scrap the Dharani portal. Defeat both of them, he said. KCR also alleged that Rahul Gandhi, who has no knowledge about agriculture, was saying that the Dharani portal would be thrown into the Bay of Bengal.

