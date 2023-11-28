Congress landslide victory certain: A Revanth Reddy

Kalyan Tholeti and Iredddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Congress president A Revanth Reddy, the feisty leader behind the resurgence of the party, maintains that the goodwill former party president Sonia Gandhi commands in Telangana is the main reason for the party’s upswing. In an exclusive interview with TNIE, he said the affection and respect for Sonia among the people had been lying dormant. “It has been my endeavor right from the beginning to bring this to the forefront. The public mood changed after 2021,” he added.

The Malkajgiri MP, who is also taking on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy, is confident that the Congress will get a landslide victory in the Assembly elections. “Take it from me. We will win no less than 80 seats. The BRS will not cross 25,” he asserted, claiming that antipathy towards the ruling party has spread like a virus across the state.

To a query on the feasibility of implementing the party’s six guarantees, which could cost up to Rs 80,000 crore, he replied that it wasn’t difficult as the state gets enough Central schemes. “The additional expenditure can be covered with our revenues. KCR has been abusing the state budget. He never availed of any Central schemes, under which we get several grants,” he pointed out.

The PCC chief, who is among the front-runners for the CM’s post if the Congress were to win, also explained that the priority of his party would be filling two lakh vacancies in the government within a year in a transparent manner. “We will revamp the TSPSC and run it like the UPSC,” he said.

On the Kaleshwaram project, he was of the view that the project had to be rebuilt. “In its present condition, it cannot store water for long. The barrages aren’t built well. Once we come to power, we will recover the cost from the companies concerned. We will also order an inquiry,” he said, adding that inquiries will also be ordered into other alleged scandals such as the inflated cost of the Martyrs’ Memorial. He was guarded on the prospects of him becoming the chief minister, saying that it was up to the party high command to decide who should assume the mantle.

