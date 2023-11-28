Home States Telangana

Congress responsible for 1,200 deaths during Telangana stir: G Kishan Reddy

Stating that there is a deal between the BRS and Congress, Kishan Reddy claimed that their unholy friendship will be destroyed by the people in this election.

Published: 28th November 2023

BJP state president Kishan Reddy during a press conference on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, Union Tourism Minister, and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy strongly criticized the Congress for its alleged role in the death of around 1,200 people during the separate statehood agitation. He accused the Congress of conspiring with the CPM and AIMIM, who were opposed to the formation of Telangana. 

“Was it not the Congress which shot 369 youths in 1969?” the BJP president asked in the letter.

He questioned the grand old party about the rationale behind withdrawing the statement in favour of Telangana. “Did the party give a thought to the anguish of people or did they surrender to its political allies?” he asked.

The Union minister said that the BJP always supported statehood for Telangana.

The historic speech delivered by Sushma Swaraj in the Lok Sabha is still playing before the eyes of the people, he claimed.

Stating that there is a deal between the BRS and Congress, Kishan Reddy claimed that their unholy friendship will be destroyed by the people in this election.

