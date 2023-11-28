Election Commission of India bans Karnataka government advertisements in Telangana dailies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a serious view of the Karnataka government placing advertisements on its welfare schemes and achievements in the newspapers in poll-bound Telangana while stating that it is a gross violation of its directions.

The ECI, in a press release issued on Monday, directed the Karnataka chief secretary to explain by 5 pm on Tuesday the reason for the violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). Publication of any such advertisement by the Karnataka government in Telangana shall be stopped with immediate effect till necessary approvals are taken by the government from the ECI, it said. “Explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against the secretary, the Department of Information and Public Relations for the above violations,’’ ECI principal secretary Avinash Kumar stated.

“The commission has observed that certain advertisements highlighting welfare schemes and achievements of the Central and State governments are being published by some non-poll going States, in the editions of newspapers in the states where elections are going on.

The commission considers this to be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The commission has directed that, in future, all such advertisements, issued by non-poll State governments during the MCC period shall be forwarded to the commission for clearance before they are sent for publication in newspapers having edition or having circulation in the poll-bound states,” it said.

