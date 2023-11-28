Goodwill for Sonia Gandhi will guarantee Congress 80 seats: A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

PCC chief A Revanth Reddy maintains that public respect for the former Congress president is behind the party’s miraculous fight in the elections. In an exclusive interview with Kalyan Tholeti and Ireddy Srinivas Reddy of TNIE, the MP insists that his party’s six guarantees can be implemented without difficulty and shares his vision for the future of the state.

Excerpts

Congress was nowhere in the picture till 2021 and even last year. The BJP was thought to be the main opposition. What has changed and how?

I have always maintained that it would be a straight contest between two parties. You may see three parties up until the elections. I have also been saying that the BRS would not cross 25 seats. Take it from me. We will win no less than 80 seats. All of you have forgotten that the Congress and specifically, Sonia Gandhiji have goodwill among the people of Telangana. The party could not capitalise upon it in the past.

Everyone gets an opportunity, an occasion to get the fruits of their goodwill. K Chandrasekhar Rao encashed his goodwill in 2014. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, after a long political battle, found himself in such a situation in 2004. Goodwill consolidates from one’s history and when everything falls in place, it helps you. Sonia Gandhiji has a lot of goodwill but it was dormant. Right from the beginning, it has been my endeavour to bring out that goodwill and help the party. Similarly, for the right circumstances to take shape, everyone must come on board. Telangana state was formed after not just one party or two demanded it. It came into being only after everyone from parties to civil society organisations and the people demanded it in one voice. Similarly, after 2021, everyone from the Left parties to others turned against KCR. When everyone from civil society organisations and political parties demands the same, people too will start to think along those lines. All these factors have made the people decide in favour of the Congress.

Your party has given six guarantees to the people. But given that it may cost up to Rs 80,000 crore, how will you manage if your party comes to power?

There are several extension programmes and new financial commitments. KCR is abusing the state budget. His failure lies in not utilising Central schemes. He never availed of grants and matching grants or loans including for irrigation, health, education, SC/ST welfare and several other central schemes. There are many funds for education. He did not send proposals, let alone submit utilisation certificates. For irrigation projects, you get funds under AIBP. Tribal states or drought-prone states get a 90 per cent grant. Telangana is a drought-prone state. We can get approval for 10 projects with up to 70 per cent grants from the Centre. But we have to submit detailed project reports. The same goes for housing too. We can get funds under the PM Awas Yojana. Did KCR send even a single proposal for any department, even for education or health? The Centre used to give funds for input subsidies to farmers, compensation for crop losses, etc. When did KCR avail of the schemes? The state government will have to go through the proper channel. KCR has never done that. Earlier, chief ministers used to call all MPs including from the Opposition, and ask them to represent specific state issues in Parliament. Did KCR ever call anyone? Did he ever meet the Central ministers concerned?

In Karnataka, the Congress government appears to be facing criticism over its guarantees.

India is a union of states. Every state has a different set of circumstances. Our government in Karnataka is implementing the guarantees and needs time to fix a few hiccups. In Telangana, the situation is very different. No one is prepared to believe in the BRS. They are fed up with it. The public mood is decisively in favour of the Congress. The anger against the BRS has spread, if I can say so, like a virus.

Your manifesto talked about enquiring into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Will your party act against KCR if you come to power?

The council of ministers is collectively responsible. Not only Kaleshwaram but also the martyrs’ memorial scandal. KCR government invited tenders for the memorial for Rs 62 crore but ended up spending Rs 200 crore. There is a procedure and we will go according to it, department-wise.

Your party has released a job calendar. How is it feasible to fill so many jobs in quick time?

We will fill jobs as per the job calendar released by the party. In the first year itself, we will fill 2 lakh vacancies. As soon as we assume power, the Telangana State Public Service Commission will be revamped and will be run much like the UPSC. All vacancies will be filled transparently without giving scope for controversies within the stipulated time frame.

What about the future of Kaleshwaram?

There is no way water can be stored for a long time under the project. Look at what happened to the Annaram and Medigadda barrages. It is a waste. We will recover revenue from the companies concerned and rebuild it. The design itself is wrong. You have to understand that a barrage is different from a dam. Barrage is intended to streamline water flow and let it downstream or divert it. Under Kaleshwaram, the foundation of the barrages wasn’t laid properly. No soil test was conducted. The detailed project report was not even submitted to the Centre.

What do you make of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll campaign?

The BJP is trying to split votes to help the BRS. But people understand their double game. In 2018, the party lost deposits in over 100 seats. Even now, its fate won’t be any different. People will vote for a party that is set to win, not for a party that is sure to lose. People also know the BJP is hand in glove with the BRS.

What is your party’s vision for the development of the state?

We have a master plan for 2050. Between the outer ring road and the regional ring road, growth corridors can be set up. IT and pharma are already on a growth trajectory. They will develop automatically without extra effort. We will have a design for the all-round development of Telangana. We will plan for agriculture, horticulture, and every other sector in the state.

It is not real estate alone. For instance, organic food is a big avenue. It is preferred around the world. Telangana lands are fertile. Earlier, our farmers used to raise 26 crops but now thanks to the BRS government, the number has come down to about three, with many cultivating only paddy and cotton. We want to change the entire system by creating clusters for various crops including commercial ones. Our government will facilitate the export of our produce by acting as a facilitator between farmers and companies. We will also develop health tourism and sports. Besides, aerospace manufacturing is an evolving sector for us. We will see that Telangana becomes a hub for the same.

Has the Congress high command given you an assurance that you will be made the chief minister if the party comes to power?

The chief minister will be elected by the MLAs on the advice of the party's high command. It is up to the party to decide. I have been made the PCC president and I am working hard to live up to the expectations.

You are contesting from Kodangal and Kamareddy. In case you win from both, which one will you forego?

The party directed me to contest from Kamareddy as well. As PCC president, it is my duty to follow the directive. When I win both, I will do as the party wants me to do.



