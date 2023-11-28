KCR gave Kanneellu, Mosalu, Nirudyogulu, not Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu: Narendra Modi

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: Continuing his attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the BRS chief of giving Kanneellu, Mosalu, and Nirudyogulu (tears, betrayal, and unemployment), instead of Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu, (water, funds, and employment), the core tenets of the Telangana movement.

As part of the BJP campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, he addressed well-attended public meetings in Mahabubabad and Karimnagar on Monday. The PM began his hectic day offering special prayers at Tirumala “for the good health, well-being, and prosperity of 140 crore Indians”. Later, he flew to the poll-bound state and took part in public rallies in Telangana. Incidentally, he also offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Koti Deepotsavam.

Later in the day, Modi held a massive roadshow from the RTC X Roads to the Kacheguda X Roads, where he offered a floral tribute to a statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. People, standing on both sides of the roads and on the terraces and balconies of buildings, showered flower petals on the prime minister.

KCR maintaining distance from me due to superstition: PM

It appeared that Modi’s campaigning events aimed to provide a final boost to the party’s chances in the Assembly elections scheduled for Thursday. Calling the BRS chief an “Andha Vishwasi” (believer of superstitions), the prime minister said that someone had told the former that his dreams would be shattered if he even came in contact with Modi’s shadow. He added that since then, KCR has been maintaining distance from the prime minister whenever he visits Hyderabad.

“Can a superstitious believer like him fulfill the dreams of educated youth,” he questioned. Further, he asked the people of Telangana to select between a “farmhouse CM” and a “people’s servant” (Modi).

Addressing the gathering at Karimnagar, the prime minister launched a blistering attack against the ruling BRS and the Congress while equating them to a single entity. He said, “Congress, KCR okati, iddari tho jagrathaga undandi. BJP matrame Telangana prathista penchuthundhi (Congress and KCR are one. Be careful of both of them. Only the BJP can improve the pride of Telangana).”

Leveling corruption charges, Modi said the entire nation has witnessed what happened to the Kaleshwaram project. He said that those responsible for that would be punished by the BJP government after being elected to power. He alleged that the BRS had looted people’s water. “Should they be punished or not? Only the BJP can do it,” he said.

Stating that he has been seeing a “wind of change” in Telangana, the prime minister compared the newly born state with a child by stating that Telangana has already attained 10 years of age and the next five years are of utmost importance for its holistic development. “Prathi Kona Okate Gana (voice from every corner), BJP for Telangana,” he declared.

“For the first time, a BJP government will be formed in Telangana and a BC leader will be the chief minister. The people of Karimnagar have shown the trailer of a defeat to KCR with a defeat in the Huzurabad byelection. Now in the Assembly elections, you are going to send him home,” Modi said.

Terming the BRS and the Congress as dynastic, corrupt, and minority-appeasement parties, the prime minister said, “If the Congress comes to power even by a mistake, it will convert the state into an ATM, and only the people of Telangana can prevent it. If you vote for Congress, KCR will come to power through backdoor methods. You cannot contract another disease to get rid of a disease. The Congress is a more dangerous disease than the BRS, never trust it.”

Accusing the Congress of humiliating former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, Modi said that the grand old party didn’t leave any opportunity to insult him.

