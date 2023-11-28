KT Rama Rao promises welfare board for gig workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a roadshow in Hyderabad on Monday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that no BJP leader visited the city when floods hit Hyderabad. The Central government did not even extend financial assistance to the flood victims, he said.

Addressing roadshows in Amberpet and Ramnagar, Rama Rao took a dig at top BJP leaders like G Kishan Reddy and K Laxman, stating that they ran away from the electoral battle as they knew that they would be defeated by the BRS candidates. Rama Rao assured that the BRS, if it retains power, would set up a separate board for the welfare of Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, and Uber workers, and other part-time job holders.

Stating that there were three lakh part-time employees in the state, he said that the BRS would consult their respective managements to ensure that they get job security, health insurance, provident fund, and ESI facilities. Rao also assured job security for them.

“As these workers are providing a lot of services to the people, it’s the responsibility of the state government to ensure their welfare,” he said.

“Their representatives would be on the welfare board. A legal cell too would be set up to provide legal assistance to gig workers. The government would initiate steps to provide minimum wages to these workers,” he added.

Meanwhile, gig workers informed Rama Rao that some companies have not increased their remuneration while others stopped paying incentives. Rama Rao assured them that he would speak to the management of the respective companies. He also responded positively to their suggestion that the government should launch an app for food delivery and cab booking.

