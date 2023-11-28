T Harish Rao ridicules Congress’s bond paper guarantee, terms it ‘waste papers’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the Congress candidates for giving assurances on bond papers that they would implement six guarantees, Finance Minister T Harish Rao wanted the Congress leaders to first answer what happened to similar bond papers given in Karnataka. Harish described Congress leaders’ bond papers as ‘waste papers’.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday on the ECI’s order to stop the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amounts, Rao alleged that the Congress was always anti-farmer as it failed to provide free power to farmers and construct irrigation projects. The grand old party gave power to farmers during the night and failed to provide free power to them.

He recalled that the Congress did not even care when BRS leaders staged a dharna in front of the Assembly for water and power. Even when it’s in the Opposition, the attitude of the Congress was the same. “PCC chief A Revanth Reddy is an heir to a leader (read N Chandrababu Naidu), who said agriculture was a useless avocation,” he alleged.

He alleged that Congress leader Manikrao Thakre lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India on October 23 not to allow the State government to disburse Rythu Bandhu aid.

Harish called upon the farmers to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress, which, he said, hoodwinked the farmers. Harish wanted Rahul Gandhi to convene a meeting in Bengaluru and not in Hyderabad, as the Karnataka Congress government failed to keep its promise to provide jobs to youths.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the Congress candidates for giving assurances on bond papers that they would implement six guarantees, Finance Minister T Harish Rao wanted the Congress leaders to first answer what happened to similar bond papers given in Karnataka. Harish described Congress leaders’ bond papers as ‘waste papers’. Speaking to reporters here on Monday on the ECI’s order to stop the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amounts, Rao alleged that the Congress was always anti-farmer as it failed to provide free power to farmers and construct irrigation projects. The grand old party gave power to farmers during the night and failed to provide free power to them. He recalled that the Congress did not even care when BRS leaders staged a dharna in front of the Assembly for water and power. Even when it’s in the Opposition, the attitude of the Congress was the same. “PCC chief A Revanth Reddy is an heir to a leader (read N Chandrababu Naidu), who said agriculture was a useless avocation,” he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He alleged that Congress leader Manikrao Thakre lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India on October 23 not to allow the State government to disburse Rythu Bandhu aid. Harish called upon the farmers to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress, which, he said, hoodwinked the farmers. Harish wanted Rahul Gandhi to convene a meeting in Bengaluru and not in Hyderabad, as the Karnataka Congress government failed to keep its promise to provide jobs to youths. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp