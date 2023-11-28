Home States Telangana

T Harish Rao ridicules Congress’s bond paper guarantee, terms it ‘waste papers’

He alleged that Congress leader Manikrao Thakre lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India on October 23 not to allow the State government to disburse Rythu Bandhu aid.

Published: 28th November 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao at a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ridiculing the Congress candidates for giving assurances on bond papers that they would implement six guarantees, Finance Minister T Harish Rao wanted the Congress leaders to first answer what happened to similar bond papers given in Karnataka. Harish described Congress leaders’ bond papers as ‘waste papers’.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday on the ECI’s order to stop the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amounts, Rao alleged that the Congress was always anti-farmer as it failed to provide free power to farmers and construct irrigation projects. The grand old party gave power to farmers during the night and failed to provide free power to them.

He recalled that the Congress did not even care when BRS leaders staged a dharna in front of the Assembly for water and power. Even when it’s in the Opposition, the attitude of the Congress was the same. “PCC chief A Revanth Reddy is an heir to a leader (read N Chandrababu Naidu), who said agriculture was a useless avocation,” he alleged.

He alleged that Congress leader Manikrao Thakre lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India on October 23 not to allow the State government to disburse Rythu Bandhu aid.  

Harish called upon the farmers to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress, which, he said, hoodwinked the farmers. Harish wanted Rahul Gandhi to convene a meeting in Bengaluru and not in Hyderabad, as the Karnataka Congress government failed to keep its promise to provide jobs to youths. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressT Harish RaoRythu BandhuBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp