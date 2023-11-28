Telangana will submerge in liquor if BRS wins: Priyanka Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning what the BRS government had done for the people of Telangana in the last 10 years, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Kodangal on Monday said that the public witnessed nothing but corruption in every project through the kith and kin of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She said that Telangana would submerge in liquor, if the BRS returned to power again, and appealed to the people that the time had come to get rid of the BRS government.

During her extensive campaign trail in the poll-bound state, Priyanka on Monday also addressed public meetings at Gadwal and Bhongir.

Addressing the gatherings, Priyanka alleged that the BRS governs the state from farmhouses and is controlled by the land and liquor mafia.

Accusing KCR of “kleptocracy” (a form of government characterized by rampant corruption and exploitation of public resources for personal gain by those in power), Priyanka said that perhaps the chief minister wanted to do something for the state when it was formed.

But, as time elapsed, KCR’s family members were recruited as ministers and built big palaces, while there was no employment for the youth and not even a thatched house for the poor, she added.

Alleging that the PM only works for his “crony capitalist friends,” Priyanka said that there was no money to waive loans for farmers and create employment for youth.

