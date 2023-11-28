Home States Telangana

Time to send BRS car to garage: Amit Shah

Shah claimed that the BJP candidate in the Huzurabad segment Eatala Rajender was made a “victim” because he spoke against corruption and family rule of the BRS.

Home minister Amit Shah at Huzurabad public meeting appeals people support BJP candidate Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “Time has come to send BRS car to the garage,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his last leg of campaigning in the state. The BJP leader addressed a public meeting in Huzurabad and participated in roadshows in Peddapalli and Mancherial on Monday. At the Huzurabad meeting, he claimed that a climate of anti-incumbency has enveloped the state. 

He appealed to the people to elect Rajender with a thumping majority. “The margin of victory should be such that KCR should not be able to find a candidate for Huzurabad in the next election,” he said.
Both the Congress and BRS are family-ruled parties that believe in corruption and minority appeasement, he added.

While the Congress gave Rs 2 lakh crore to United Andhra Pradesh, the BJP gave Rs 7 lakh crore to Telangana alone, he claimed. 

He promised to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel if the BJP is voted to power in the State. “The Cabinet will take a decision on this in its first meeting itself. It will also announce input subsidy of Rs 2,500, the minimum support price of Rs 3,100 for paddy and to pay crop insurance premium to all farmers,” he said.

Addressing the gathering during a roadshow in Mancherial, he said: “A vote for the BRS means a CM from the family. A vote for the BJP means a BC CM will be in place after the elections.” 

Reiterating that the BRS and Congress have struck a secret deal, he said: “The Congress will make KCR the chief minister and the BRS will help in making Rahul baba the prime minister, but the post is not vacant.” He also said that Telangana can become the number one state in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

