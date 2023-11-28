Will quit politics if Rahul proves Cong-ruled states gave more jobs than T'gana: Kavitha

By PTI

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that she would quit politics if the former AICC president proved that if one extra job was given in any of Congress-ruled states than in Telangana.

Reacting to Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka signing an affidavit in a temple and swearing to implement the six guarantees to the people of Telangana, she said the grand old party makes very unreasonable and very absurd promises.

Congress Guarantee Card

1. Mahalakshmi మహాలక్ష్మీ

2.Rythu Bharosa రైతు భరోసా

3. Gruha Jyothi గృహ జ్యోతి

4. Indiramma Indlu ఇందిరమ్మ ఇళ్లు

5. Yuva Vikasam యువ వికాసం

6. Cheyutha చేయూత



Vote For Congress to create the Telangana of our dreams #CongressGuaranteeCard pic.twitter.com/LG7YpmglVP September 17, 2023

"I want to challenge Mr Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress party. In any Congress-ruled state, if you have given at least one extra job than what the Telangana government has given, I will personally resign from politics," she told PTI.

"Will Mr Rahul Gandhi resign from politics if you can't prove it? If you can't prove it, don't lie to the unemployed youth of Telangana. Do not cheat people, do not cheat our people using bond papers," she further said.

She attacked the Congress party saying all of their 223 candidates have signed bond papers in Karnataka given to the people, but whatever five promises they gave in that state, nothing came true and nothing is working to date.

Kavitha alleged that the Congress, before the Karnataka Assembly polls, promised it would start the process of filling 2. 60 lakh jobs within 100 days after forming the government, but to date, nothing began.

According to her, the BRS government has issued a notification for filling up 2.32 lakh jobs and 1.60 lakh have already been filled.

