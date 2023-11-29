Bandi Sanjay Kumar protests ‘money distribution’ by BRS leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar staged a dharna in Kothapally village on Tuesday night alleging that the BRS activists were distributing money to voters. Sanjay along with his followers reached Kothapally and staged a protest. Sanjay alleged that the BRS activists were disbursing money.

He alleged that BRS leaders distributed Rs 10,000 per vote and Rs 6 crore in total in the village. When BRS municipal councillors and activists were distributing money for three hours, the local police did not object, he said. Refuting his allegations, BRS leaders entered into a heated argument with the BJP activists, who reached Kothapally village in support of Sanjay, from Karimnagar. The police separated both the groups and sent Sanjay back to Karimnagar.

Speaking to reporters later in Karimnagar, Sanjay alleged that KCR was sending special teams from Hyderabad to distribute money. KCR had no confidence in his candidates, he alleged. Additionally, he claimed that BRS leaders had stored cash in the offices of two granite company offices and three petrol pumps. Even if the BRS distributed Rs 20,000 per vote, people would take it and vote for the BJP, Sanjay said.

