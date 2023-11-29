Bharat Biotech joins hands with Australian institute for vaccine research

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based vaccine company Bharat Biotech International Limited is planning to design novel methodologies to tackle future epidemics and infectious diseases in collaboration with the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID). An MoU has been signed between the two organisations to advance vaccine research initiatives, strengthen academic-industry partnerships and augment global efforts to combat infectious diseases.

Dr Krishna Ella, executive chairman at Bharat Biotech said that this agreement reflects their ethos to facilitate collaborative research, foster innovation, and further advance the science vaccine technology. “Mutually, we are excited about the new opportunities to strengthen our shared vision, leverage the prowess of education, and research capabilities to help build a healthier universe and improve people’s lives by developing safer vaccine platforms. Most importantly, build the talent of young scientists with a passion to innovate,” Ella added.

“The reputational and societal impacts of developing novel vaccines to eradicate human and animal diseases that are safe, affordable, and effective cannot be overstated,” said Professor Jamie Triccas, deputy director at Sydney ID along with Bharat Biotech Sydney ID aims to make a lasting impact on global health.

Vaccines are the most effective and cost-effective way to protect billions of people worldwide, with vaccine development potentially transforming health by removing the burden of life-threatening infectious diseases from the population. India’s capabilities in manufacturing vaccines came to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic, where companies such as Bharat Biotech, were able to provide vaccines that met over 60% of the world’s demand and supplied over 2.4 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines. India continues to make significant R&D investments to develop a roadmap for the design and delivery of vaccine development for a future pandemic.

