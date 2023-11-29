BRS is number one in corruption: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot exuded confidence that the Congress would win in all five Assembly elections, including his home state, across India. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Gehlot said that there was no “anti-incumbency” wave against his government.

He said that Congress has a track record of implementing promises and will implement all the six guarantees in the state. Alleging that the BRS government tops the country in corruption, he alleged that there was no good governance in the state. He also claimed that the BRS and the BJP are working together in the state.

Answering the criticism of paper leakage scandals in Rajasthan, he said they have sent the accused to jail and passed a law imposing a life imprisonment clause for paper leakage. Accusing the prime minister of misusing the central agencies like the ED, I-T, and the CBI for political benefits, Gehlot said that democracy in the country is in danger.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot exuded confidence that the Congress would win in all five Assembly elections, including his home state, across India. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Gehlot said that there was no “anti-incumbency” wave against his government. He said that Congress has a track record of implementing promises and will implement all the six guarantees in the state. Alleging that the BRS government tops the country in corruption, he alleged that there was no good governance in the state. He also claimed that the BRS and the BJP are working together in the state. Answering the criticism of paper leakage scandals in Rajasthan, he said they have sent the accused to jail and passed a law imposing a life imprisonment clause for paper leakage. Accusing the prime minister of misusing the central agencies like the ED, I-T, and the CBI for political benefits, Gehlot said that democracy in the country is in danger.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp