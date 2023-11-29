'Bye, bye KCR', chants Priyanka Gandhi; says time to bid farewell to lethargic BRS government

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday urged the people of Telangana to bid a final farewell to the “corrupt and lethargic BRS government” led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the state.

“Bye bye KCR,” she chanted amidst the enormous crowd gathered at the public meeting in Zaheerabad. Lashing out at the BRS leaders, the senior Congress leader said, “The BRS leadership has not only become slothful and lethargic but also corrupt to the core. This calls for a replacement with a government that is honest, works round the clock for the people, which can be provided by the Congress only.”

Criticising AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, she said the former mostly attacks Rahul Gandhi, who walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir fighting against hatred during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. She alleged that there is a tacit understanding among the BRS, the BJP and the AIMIM to contain the Congress.

Making a fervent appeal to the people of Telangana, Priyanka said the dreams of those who sacrificed their lives and gave their blood and sweat for the creation of a separate state will be fulfilled very soon. She announced that the family members of Telangana martyrs would get a government job.

Criticising KCR, she pointed out that the former had made all his family members ministers, while the youth of the state were unemployed. The Congress leader said that Telangana could be the only state in history whose chief minister operated from a farmhouse.

Claiming that the BJP was the richest party in the world while the BRS was the richest party in the state, Priyanka sought to know where all the money came from. “It’s people’s money, which should have been spent for waiving off farmers’ loans and providing old age pensions or providing government employment,” she said. Alleging that the prime minister and the chief minister were the same, she said their only motive was to stay in power, come what may.

