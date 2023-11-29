Congress has lost credibility: Kavitha

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha has alleged that Congress was giving its guarantees in writing on bond paper because the party which has 137 years of history has lost credibility. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, she said that Congress leaders of the likes of T Jeevan Reddy were signing bond papers containing the Congress’ assurances in front of the idols of gods in temples which was nothing but playing on people’s sentiment.

Kavitha said that the Congress, which rode to power in Karnataka by issuing five guarantees, could not implement them after coming to power. She said the Karnataka government had not yet begun payment of Rs 2,000 pension and supplying free power. Now the government was contemplating increasing the power tariff in Karnataka.

She said that the Karnataka government has not yet begun implementing Yuvanidhi and the distribution of free rice. Though Congress promised free rides to women in the state-owned transport corporation, it had, on the other hand, brought down the number of buses.

She said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were enacting a drama in Karnataka that everything is alright but nothing is. She said that Congress had assured the people in Karnataka that it would provide 2.6 lakh jobs in 100 days but no job recruitment process has begun.

BJP-ruled Haryana tops the list of all other states in unemployment and Congress-ruled Rajasthan is in second place, she said, and gave a call to the people to defeat the two parties in the ensuing Assembly elections.

