Congress working for BJP victory in Telangana, says Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress was working for the victory of the BJP in several segments in the State, MIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi why he did not visit Goshamahal and why he campaigned only in the Nampally Assembly segment.

Addressing a meeting, Asaduddin Owaisi wondered what the deal was. He said that the MIM never contested in Goshamahal after Maharajgunj became part of the Goshamahal constituency in 2009. “Thank you, Rahul Gandhi, you came up to Bazarghat and took my name six times. Thank you Rahul. You can see me in your dreams too. But, why you did not visit Goshamahal,” he asked Rahul Gandhi.

He alleged that the Congress was working for the victory of the BJP in Kamareddy, Korutla, Nirmal, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Maheswaram segments. In this Assembly elections, the Congress, BJP and RSS were working together in several Assembly segments, he alleged. This is because PCC chief Revanth Reddy is a product of the RSS and grew up in the RSS, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged.

On Rahul Gandhi saying that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao studied in Osmania University, which was established by the Congress, Asaduddin asked: “Rahul, who is your stenographer? Osmania University was constructed by Nizam,” the MIM chief said. Asad said that though MIM had one deputy mayor and 16 corporators in Nizamabad, the party did not field a candidate there only to defeat the RSS and BJP.

