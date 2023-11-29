G Kishan Reddy says voting for the BRS, Congress will lead to financial ruin

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that a “silent revolution” is underway in the state, Union Tourism Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that people will vote in favour of the BJP on November 30. Addressing the media on the last day of campaigning, he said, “The future of Telangana is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Kishan claimed that the Congress and the BRS are engaging in a political slugfest against the BJP due to insecurity over losing in the Assembly elections. Criticising BRS working president KT Rama Rao for “ridiculing” the idea of a chief minister from the backward classes, he said that the former has a poor understanding of the Constitution of India.

Stating that Telangana is going to have a BC chief minister for the first time in its history, the BJP president said that Dalits, BCs, women and youth are standing with the party. Even minority women are extending support to the saffron party, he added. “Fake” survey reports could not shake the morale and determination of the cadre, Kishan remarked.

The union minister said that votes for the BRS or Congress would mean a financial crisis for the state.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should speak with better political understanding, he said that it was the Congress who encouraged the AIMIM. He claimed that leaders of both the BRS and the Congress need the permission of the AIMIM to visit the Old City.

He requested BC voters to think of the announcement of a CM from the community before heading to the polling booth.

Kishan pens open letter

Additionally, Kishan has penned an open letter to the people of Telangana, urging them to extend their full support to the BJP. Additionally, he rebuked the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government for failing to deliver ‘neellu, nidhulu and niyamakalu (water, funds and jobs)’, the core tenets of the Telangana statehood movement.

The BJP state president appealed to the citizens to assess if the state has reached the aspirations of the Telangana movement. Blaming “KCR’s incompetence”, he said that issues can be seen everywhere from village panchayats to the state capital.

“After the state was carved out in the name of neelu (water), the KCR-led government committed robbery. In the name of projects such as Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, KCR has done indiscriminate looting,” the union minister claimed. Kishan said the same is the case with nidhulu (funds). He claimed that the state with a surplus budget amassed a debt of Rs 7 lakh crore in the 10 years.

The BJP leader asserted that the BRS government’s policy in the case of niyamakalu (jobs) is highly questionable. Stating that unemployed youth was the backbone of the statehood struggle, he asked whether KCR’s rule is the reason they are being forced to choose suicide. Kishan raised questions about if even 1% of the 39 lakh unemployed people in the state received jobs. In this situation, the state needs a stable and capable government, said the union minister, adding that only the BJP, under the leadership of Modi, can provide it.

