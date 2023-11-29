Give me another chance, says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that he would boost Gajwel’s glory if people bless and give him another chance. He assured voters that the development of Gajwel would see new heights this time.

Addressing an election meeting in Gajwel, his last and 96th, KCR recalled that the constituency provided him the platform to become the first chief minister of Telangana. “Elect me and the glory of Gajwel will receive a further boost,” he said.

The BRS supremo said that Gajwel, a satellite town of Hyderabad, would get industries and witness construction activity in the future. He said that once the Regional Ring Road (RRR) was complete, the town would develop further. He recalled that Siddipet gave him an opportunity during the separate Telangana movement and after the formation of the state, Gajwel helped him become the chief minister.

“The development of Gajwel is before you. The drinking water problem has been resolved. The segment got an elevation due to the outer ring road. Gajwel also has a railway line. Several people from other states witnessed Komatibanda to know the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha. Gajwel has become a role model,” KCR said.

“I have only one wish. I am 70. Posts are not important. I served as CM for 10 years. Telangana should become the best state in the country. Telangana should be poverty-free. The state should achieve 100% literacy. Poverty should be eradicated,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that he would boost Gajwel’s glory if people bless and give him another chance. He assured voters that the development of Gajwel would see new heights this time. Addressing an election meeting in Gajwel, his last and 96th, KCR recalled that the constituency provided him the platform to become the first chief minister of Telangana. “Elect me and the glory of Gajwel will receive a further boost,” he said. The BRS supremo said that Gajwel, a satellite town of Hyderabad, would get industries and witness construction activity in the future. He said that once the Regional Ring Road (RRR) was complete, the town would develop further. He recalled that Siddipet gave him an opportunity during the separate Telangana movement and after the formation of the state, Gajwel helped him become the chief minister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The development of Gajwel is before you. The drinking water problem has been resolved. The segment got an elevation due to the outer ring road. Gajwel also has a railway line. Several people from other states witnessed Komatibanda to know the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha. Gajwel has become a role model,” KCR said. “I have only one wish. I am 70. Posts are not important. I served as CM for 10 years. Telangana should become the best state in the country. Telangana should be poverty-free. The state should achieve 100% literacy. Poverty should be eradicated,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp