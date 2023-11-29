Home States Telangana

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner warns of action against those disrupting peace

The commissioner added that so far the police have executed 2,400 non-bailable warrants and seized 63 crore worth of cash, liquor and precious metal in the city.

Published: 29th November 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya has warned of strict action against those disrupting peace, law and order in view of Telangana Assembly polls on November 30. He said that security has been beefed up for the next 48 hours till the end of the polling to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.“Pickets, mobile parties and quick response teams are being deployed along with police stations having additional mobile phones to ensure immediate action to maintain a peaceful atmosphere,” the commissioner said.

Among the 1,700 polling locations in Hyderabad, 666 have been classified as ‘critical’ where CAPF forces have been deployed. Shandilya said that the city has 1,600 rowdy sheeters and the police will be keeping a tab on all of them. 

The commissioner added that so far the police have executed 2,400 non-bailable warrants and seized 63 crore worth of cash, liquor and precious metal in the city. “We are making utmost efforts to ensure a peaceful process. I request the voters to cooperate with us for the smooth conduct of elections,” he said.

