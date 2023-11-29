It’s time for polling as high-decibel campaign concludes in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The high-decibel and electrifying election campaign came to an end on Tuesday with

all three major political parties — the BRS, Congress and BJP — expressing confidence in forming the government with a comfortable majority. Polling for the 119 seats in the third Assembly polls since the formation of the separate Telangana state will take place on Thursday while the counting of votes will be on Sunday.

The poll campaigning this time witnessed an unprecedented number of public meetings, roadshows and corner meetings with BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing as many as 96 public meetings since the announcement of the election schedule.

Congress’ top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also addressed a series of meetings and participated in several roadshows, highlighting the grand old party’s six guarantees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, addressed eight meetings, including one in the Kamareddy segment. KCR, who started his election campaign from Husnabad on October 15, in his speeches mainly stressed on the need to continue the Dharani portal and 24X7 power supply, besides explaining the development that the state witnessed in the last 10 years as well as the promises mentioned in the BRS poll manifesto.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao too campaigned extensively, criss-crossing the state and seeking the support of the party candidates. Harish Rao also campaigned for his Cabinet colleague and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao in Palakurthy. The other ministers, however, preferred to focus on their own segments, instead of campaigning in other constituencies.

Reaching out to people in the remotest areas

For the first time in this election, Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka and other top leaders of the Congress toured the remotest areas of the state and campaigned aggressively, hoping to see the grand old party form its first government in Telangana state.

While Priyanka and Rahul addressed 26 and 25 meetings respectively, the duo’s roadshow in Hyderabad on Tuesday received a good response. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, even while focussing on Kodangal and Kamareddy — the two constituencies he is contesting from — also campaigned in some other key segments. The other senior leaders of the party confined themselves to their respective segments.

In a last-ditch effort to woo as many voters as possible to the BJP side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a well-attended roadshow in Hyderabad, during which he reiterated that a BC leader will be made the chief minister if the saffron party is voted to power in the state. He also promised to ensure the sub-categorisation of SCs. The BJP leaders are hopeful that BCs and a section of SCs will support the party, erasing the image that the saffron party is an urban and upper caste-centric party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union ministers, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states also campaigned for the party. But state BJP president G Kishan Reddy restricted himself to campaigning in Hyderabad while his predecessor Bandi Sanjay, who faces tough competition in Karimnagar, confined himself to his segment and did not campaign across the state.

Candid comments & embarrassing moment

A few leaders also faced some embarrassing moments during campaigning. Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s statement at an election meeting prompted the Election Commission of India to withdraw its permission for the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amounts. It is being considered as a major setback for the ruling BRS.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s candid admission that ‘no meters, no loans’ to Telangana seems to have become a tool for the BRS to win the hearts of the farmers. The Congress wanted to replicate Karnataka’s winning formula in Telangana. But Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s statement that his government was giving only five-hour power to farmers was utilised by the BRS chief in his favour.

Hectic electioneering

K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS chief & CM — 96 public meetings

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister — 8 meetings & a roadshow in Hyderabad

KT Rama Rao, BRS working president — 30 meetings & 70 roadshows

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader — 25 public meetings & a roadshow in Hyderabad

Priyanka Gandhi, Cong general secretary — 26 meetings and roadshows in districts and Hyderabad

A Revanth Reddy, TPCC chief 55 public meetings

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge — 10 meetings

