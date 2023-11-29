Home States Telangana

Punters wager on Congress winning 59 seats, BRS 52

Sources said that the famous betting bazaar’s business saw nearly Rs 2,500 crore changing hands on the eve of the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections

Published: 29th November 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 09:25 AM

money, bills, bill payment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As soon as campaigning ended for the Telangana Assembly election at 5 pm on Tuesday, punters entered the scene opening the doors for betting games. According to sources, the famous betting bazaar has put out its probabilities as follows:  BRS: 52/100 seats, Congress: 59/100 seats, BJP 5/100 seats, and MIM 6/100 seats.

Several prominent political personalities, business leaders, film actors, and others in the industry are putting their money into the BRS and Congress. They are betting on both parties with the same amount, playing it safe.

Interestingly, most of the politicians from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are betting on the Congress. Those from Telangana including a few industrialists are betting on the BRS. The betting bazaar favoured the Congress, giving it an edge, even though the BRS also put up a tough fight against the grand old party.

Sources said that the famous betting bazaar’s business saw nearly Rs 2,500 crore changing hands on the eve of the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections. The Telangana Assembly elections are attracting a lot of interest compared to the other four states where the elections had been held recently.

The punters show interest in the Congress in Telangana as it won in Karnataka. On the other hand, AP punters are also organising betting and are offering 1:3 and 1:5 on the BRS and Congress. They also have bets on who would become the chief minister of the state if the Congress wins the elections.

TAGS
congressBJPTelangana Assembly electionsBRS

