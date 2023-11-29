Sonia Gandhi appeals to her ‘family’ in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the people of Telangana to bring down ‘Dorala Telangana’ (BRS) and elect ‘Prajala Telangana’ (Congress) to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people.

Expressing her inability to visit the poll-bound state in person, Sonia released a video message to the people on the last day of campaigning. It was during her tenure as UPA chairperson that Sonia took the decision to carve out Telangana fulfilling the decades-long demand of the people of the region. It was also Sonia who unveiled the six guarantees for Telangana, launching the Congress campaign for the Assembly elections.

In the video clip, Sonia recalled how people affectionately referred to her as Soniamma. She appealed to the people to vote for change. “Maarpu Raavaali, Congress Kaavaali,” she says in the video message.

“I couldn’t come to you, but you all are very close to my heart. With folded hands, I wanted to tell you something today. I wanted to see the fulfilment of the dreams of martyrs and their mothers in Telangana. I want all of us to make ‘Dorala Telangana’ into ‘Prajala Telangana’, a government that is honest and a good government that fulfils your dreams. You all respected and showered love on me by calling me Soniamma, putting me in a respectable place as a mother. I am indebted to you,” Sonia tells the people in the video message.

