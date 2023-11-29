Telangana Assembly elections: Campaigning done, party leaders shift focus to ‘poll management’

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With campaigning drawing to a close, political leaders have shifted their focus to ‘poll management’, which is among the most crucial aspects of the election, even as candidates make the final push to secure votes in their respective constituencies. The day before the votes are cast is considered the most important for all candidates, who dispatch their cadres and booth-level workers of their party, to reach voters.

If sources are to be believed, candidates of two prominent parties are opening their treasure chests and getting ready to distribute money and liquor. The sources say that candidates are spending a minimum of Rs 1,000 per vote if their victory appears to be a certainty and much more if the contest is close. This translates to roughly Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore per constituency.

As if by mutual consent, candidates who are certain of their defeat have sent messages to their finance managers not to distribute more than Rs 500 per voter as a token sum. This, presumably, is because they do not want to permanently alienate the voters.

On the other hand, candidates who fear a close contest are willing to dig deeper and deeper. Some candidates are ready to spend in excess of Rs 2,000 per vote. In the case of constituencies where the difference in vote share is believed to be as close as 3% to 4%, the candidates are willing to even cross the Rs 2,000 threshold, if sources are to be believed.

Meanwhile, another party eyeing the role of a kingmaker after the elections, has adopted a strategic approach to ‘poll management’. This party is targeting 20 to 25 Assembly seats and is prepared to distribute Rs 1,000 per vote in 40 Assembly segments. However, public scepticism regarding this party’s performance raises questions about the effectiveness of this strategy.

Ensure fair elections: ECI

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has given directions to the enforcement authorities to ensure that voting is free and fair and there is no violence in sensitive constituencies. Law enforcement authorities are readying teams of excise and police personnel, election squads and I-T sleuths to curb the distribution of money and liquor.

Rs 15 crore is estimated to be spent by the candidates of major political parties in each Assembly segment a day before the polling on Thursday. Sources said candidates are spending a minimum of Rs 1,000 per vote

