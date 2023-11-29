Telangana Assembly elections: Parties make one final push to woo voters

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The high-energy campaign of the Congress and BRS for Thursday’s Assembly elections ended at 5 pm on Tuesday with all the big guns of the respective parties addressing public meetings and holding roadshows.

In a final push to woo the voters on the last day of campaigning, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka actively engaged with the public through meetings and roadshows. Rahul interacted with auto drivers, sanitation and gig workers in Jubilee Hills and also addressed a public meeting in Nampally. Priyanka Gandhi addressed a corner meeting in Zaheerabad. Later in the afternoon, the brother-sister duo held a roadshow and addressed a public meeting in Malkajgiri.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy joined them after attending a public meeting at Kamareddy, where he is testing his luck against BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as the duo urged voters to deliver a decisive mandate in favour of the Congress.

The leaders of the ruling BRS, on the other hand, adopted a more localised approach on the last day of the campaigning, focusing on their respective constituencies. While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting in Gajwel, and two segments in Warangal, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Minister T Harish Rao campaigned in their respective constituencies — Sircilla and Siddipet.

During their campaigning on the last day, the BRS leaders targeted the Congress, stating that it failed to implement its five guarantees in neighbouring Karnataka. They also appealed to the people to understand “appudetlunde Telangana, ippudetlundhi Telangana” (how Telangana was then, and how it is now), claiming that they have brought a sea change in the state.

The BJP, on the other hand, preferred a low-key campaign on the final day with its state president G Kishan Reddy confining himself to attending a press conference in Hyderabad while his predecessor Bandi Sanjay held a bike rally in Karimnagar.

