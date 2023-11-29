Telangana High Court tells CBFC to decide on nod to 'Vyuham'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has issued a directive to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to make a decision on granting a censor certificate to the movie ‘Vyuham’ within 10 days. The court’s decision came on Tuesday as it addressed a petition filed by the filmmakers challenging the CBFC’s refusal to certify the movie due to the ongoing election code in Telangana.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy represented the producers of ‘Vyuham’ in the court, arguing that the certification process should not be unduly delayed merely because of the electoral context. Justice Nanda made it explicit that the revision committee should not keep the issue in a state of pendency. The court emphasized the need for the CBFC to take a decision on the censor certificate promptly, regardless of the election code constraints.

The petitioners contended that the certification process should not be hindered by the electoral circumstances in Telangana.

