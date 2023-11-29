Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court tells CBFC to decide on nod to 'Vyuham'

The court emphasized the need for the CBFC to take a decision on the censor certificate promptly, regardless of the election code constraints.

Published: 29th November 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has issued a directive to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to make a decision on granting a censor certificate to the movie ‘Vyuham’ within 10 days. The court’s decision came on Tuesday as it addressed a petition filed by the filmmakers challenging the CBFC’s refusal to certify the movie due to the ongoing election code in Telangana.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy represented the producers of ‘Vyuham’ in the court, arguing that the certification process should not be unduly delayed merely because of the electoral context. Justice Nanda made it explicit that the revision committee should not keep the issue in a state of pendency. The court emphasized the need for the CBFC to take a decision on the censor certificate promptly, regardless of the election code constraints.

The petitioners contended that the certification process should not be hindered by the electoral circumstances in Telangana. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBFCTelangana High CourtVyuham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp