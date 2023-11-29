Workshop on Allergy Immunology on November 30 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aster Hospital in Ameerpet has organised a hands-on clinical skill training for doctors in India through the Allergy Immunology Workshop in Hyderabad. Global mentors will provide training for selected participating doctors across India.

The workshop will conducted on November 30. It will be concluded with a hands-on workstation on the Allergy Skin Prick Test for the participating doctors and will bring together a distinguished congregation of practitioners and academic experts specialising in the intricate fields of allergy and immunology.

Under the patronage of the National Pulmonology Congress (NAPCON) and Allergy Free India, the event is the brainchild of Aswini Allergy Centre’s Research and Awareness Wing and Aster Prime Hospital.

Global speakers will share insights gained from over four decades of teaching experience and treating more than 29,000 clinical cases. With a focus on Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes their expertise spans the utilisation of biologicals in clinical practice.

