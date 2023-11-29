You supported our family, we will always be at your service: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wrapping up his campaign for Telangana Assembly elections by exuding confidence in replacing ‘Dorala Telangana’ with ‘Prajala Telangana’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday assured the people of the state that he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi will be at their service in Delhi whenever people need them.

He said that it is their responsibility to stand with Telangana as the people have always supported their family since the time of his grandmother Indira Gandhi, seeking a familial relation over a political one.

“My sister and I are your soldiers in Delhi. Whenever you have any requirements in Delhi, remember that we are always there for you.

It’s our responsibility to stand with the people of Telangana because when my family and grandmother Indira Gandhi were in need of support, the people of Telangana, everyone including the women and youth, stood for us. We will never forget your support,” Rahul said, addressing a street corner meeting here in the city.

Rahul had a busy day meeting auto drivers and gig workers, assuring them that he would resolve their issues if his party is voted to power in the state. Rahul also held massive roadshows in Nampally and Malkajgiri. Priyanka and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy also participated in the roadshow in Malkajgiri.

Addressing well-attended meetings, Rahul continued his tirade against the ruling parties in the state and at the Centre. he said that he fights against the “hatred that filled the heart of Narendra Modi”.

Stating that his aim is to end hatred in the country, Rahul said that KCR in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre have to be defeated to achieve that goal. He made these remarks stressing that the BRS and BJP, along with AIMIM, are working together to spread hatred. Elucidating that there are 24 cases filed against him in Assam, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states, Rahul sought to know why the ED, I-T, and CBI are not after the presidents of the BRS and AIMIM. “Because the AIMIM, BRS and BJP are one team,” he said.

Accusing KCR of looting public money, Rahul said that the Kaleshwaram project has caved in due to corruption. He also said that he would ask KCR, if Congress forms the government, to deposit the money he looted in the accounts of people. He added that such money will be used to develop education, health and other infrastructure. “KCR, your time is over. Now, it is time for bye-bye KCR. Prajala sarkar will surely be formed in the state,” he said.

