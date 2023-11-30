Gangula, Bandi accuse each other of bid to bribe voters

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A tense atmosphere prevailed in the Karimnagar Assembly constituency late on Tuesday as allegations of money distribution to voters flew thick and fast between BJP and BRS leaders.

BC Welfare Minister and Karimnagar BRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar released to the media a video clip captured by a CCTV camera on Wednesday. Addressing the media, Kamlakar claimed that not a single paisa was found on Gunnala Ramesh as alleged by the BJP.

He claimed that the BJP’s allegations were an attempt to divert attention from distribution of money by the saffron party. According to Kamalakar, the video clip shows BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay violating election rules.

On the other hand, the BJP’s social media wing released a video clip purportedly showing Kamalakar entering a house. Sanjay also released a voice message accusing Kamalakar of distributing Rs 10,000 per vote and urged voters to consider it public money and keep it, but vote according to their wish.

The allegations and counters are being seen as an indication of a very close contest between Kamalakar, Sanjay and Congress candidate Purumalla Srinivas, who also hails from the same Munnuru Kapu caste as his rivals.

Meanwhile, in a separate press meet on Wednesday, Srinivas became emotional. He claimed that Muslims were distancing themselves from Kamalakar as the latter was involved in grabbing Waqf lands. Srinivas also accused Kamalakar of cooperating with Sanjay. He also ridiculed the AIMIM leaders who had initially vowed to defeat Kamalakar but are now supporting him.

