Home States Telangana

Gangula, Bandi accuse each other of bid to bribe voters

On the other hand, the BJP’s social media wing released a video clip purportedly showing Kamalakar entering a house.

Published: 30th November 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister and TRS leader Gangula Kamalakar. (File photo | EPS)

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A tense atmosphere prevailed in the Karimnagar Assembly constituency late on Tuesday as allegations of money distribution to voters flew thick and fast between BJP and BRS leaders.

BC Welfare Minister and Karimnagar BRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar released to the media a video clip captured by a CCTV camera on Wednesday. Addressing the media, Kamlakar claimed that not a single paisa was found on Gunnala Ramesh as alleged by the BJP. 

He claimed that the BJP’s allegations were an attempt to divert attention from distribution of money by the saffron party. According to Kamalakar, the video clip shows BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay violating election rules.

On the other hand, the BJP’s social media wing released a video clip purportedly showing Kamalakar entering a house. Sanjay also released a voice message accusing Kamalakar of distributing Rs 10,000 per vote and urged voters to consider it public money and keep it, but vote according to their wish.

The allegations and counters are being seen as an indication of a very close contest between Kamalakar, Sanjay and Congress candidate Purumalla Srinivas, who also hails from the same Munnuru Kapu caste as his rivals.

Meanwhile, in a separate press meet on Wednesday, Srinivas became emotional. He claimed that Muslims were distancing themselves from Kamalakar as the latter was involved in grabbing Waqf lands. Srinivas also accused Kamalakar of cooperating with Sanjay. He also ridiculed the AIMIM leaders who had initially vowed to defeat Kamalakar but are now supporting him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Karimnagar BRS BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp