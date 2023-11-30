Home States Telangana

Inducing voters, by hook or by crook

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While the curtain on the high-decibel election campaign has been drawn, the ‘silent period’ has opened a window for political parties to influence voters by hook or by crook. Political parties utilised the most of Wednesday for last-ditch efforts to coerce the voters by offering inducements such as money, food and liquor, despite the Election Commission of India’s efforts for free and fair polls. Both the ruling BRS and the main Opposition Congress competed through the day in turning the tide in their favour with the help of inducements. 

Speaking to TNIE, a seasoned politician said that distribution of money used to be done in the dark of the night but now, political parties are blatantly doing so in daylight. Reports indicate that prominent political entities, including the BRS and Congress, are engaging in distribution of cash incentives ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per vote, on average. In fiercely contested segments in Khammam and Karimnagar, where the contest between major parties is said to be very tight, there is a blatant display of monetary influence with some parties allegedly offering as much as Rs 5,000 per vote.

In a last-ditch effort to win over voters, parties are not limiting themselves to cash incentives. Contestants are reportedly providing households with liquor bottles and chicken, giving rise to concerns about the ethical integrity of the electoral process. A viral video has surfaced showing a representative of a political party asking a voter to take an oath and pledge allegiance to his party before accepting the money. A new trend in the distribution of money has also come to the fore. 

Social media user Swathi Reddy said that currency notes are being discreetly infused into groceries. According to her, voters are required to display a message sent by a political representative, specifying a particular item such as two kilograms of flour. Upon opening the package, the cash incentive is found to be surreptitiously concealed within. It remains to be seen whether the inducements would fetch the political parties the desired results.

