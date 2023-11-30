On poll eve, punters bet big on BRS, Cong

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day ahead of polling for the Telangana Assembly elections, the local punters are betting big on the BRS and Congress with the betting organisers offering 1:2 and 1:2.5 returns.

Betting outfits in the twin Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh are said to be encouraging the local punters to bet on the two parties, their leaders BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy, Jubilee Hills and Nampally candidates Mohammad Azaharuddin and Feroz Khan respectively.

The punters are also placing bets on BJP’s Eatala Rajender and Bandi Sanjay. There are also betting opportunities on the outcome of important segments like Gajwel, Kodangal, Kamareddy and Huzurabad with 1:2 stakes. If one bets Rs 1 lakh, they would get Rs 2 lakh if they win. Interestingly, there are betting opportunities on the margins of important leaders at 1:2.5.

A majority of the people are betting on the outcome of Gajwel and Kamareddy where KCR faces a challenge from BJP’s Eatala Rajender and TPCC president Revanth Reddy respectively. As the contest is expected to be close, with slender margins of 2,000 to 3,000 voters deciding the outcome, bets are also being placed on the margin of victory.

The punters are also betting on the margin of victories of Komatireddy brothers, Venkat Reddy and Rajagopal, as well as KTR and Harish Rao at 1:2 stakes. The betting organisers are collecting half the amount as down payment and the remaining half on the counting date.

