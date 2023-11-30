Parties shift focus to mobilising voters

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the campaigning for the Assembly elections ended, top leaders of all political parties, along with their respective candidates, focussed mainly on poll management on Wednesday. Several candidates held teleconferences with their booth level-leaders and discussed ways to bringing their party sympathisers to polling booths. In their last-ditch efforts to enhance their vote share, they chalked out plans to motivate the voters to step out of their homes and to exercise their franchise.

While the BRS offices were abuzz with Deeksha Diwas events, BRS working president KT Rama Rao held a teleconference with party’s district level leaders. BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too held discussions with important leaders. The Congress too held a strategy meeting on the eve of the elections.

In several districts, leaders of main political parties kept an eye on their rivals and closely watched their movements. In the wake of allegations that leaders of some parties were disbursing money and offering other inducements, the leaders of rival party candidates tried to catch them red-handed.

Heavy rush at bus stands and railway stations

Meanwhile, there was a heavy rush at bus stands and railway stations as the people went to their native places to caste their votes. Second rung leaders of major political parties called up the voters in Hyderabad, urging them to return to their respective villages and exercise their franchise. “All my family members are registered voters in Mahbubnagar. We are leaving for our native place tonight to cast our votes,” said a roadside tea stall owner in Quthbullapur segment.

It is learnt that all seats on Adilabad-bound TSRTC buses from Hyderabad have been booked in advance while some people are planning to leave on Thursday morning, so that they could reach their villages by afternoon to cast their votes.

