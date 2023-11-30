Home States Telangana

Personnel on poll duty issued postal ballots, HC told

Telangana HC

FILE - Telangana High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday informed a bench of the Telangana High Court that all teachers and employees deputed for election duty in the state have been issued postal ballots. 

The ECI made this submission during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Telangana Prantha Upadhyaya Sangam alleging inaction by the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer in providing postal ballots to personnel on election duty.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti took note of the information provided by Avinash Desai, standing counsel for the ECI. Observing that the grievance raised by the petitioner has been redressed, the bench deemed it unnecessary to issue any further orders in the matter. The Chief Justice also acknowledged the efforts made by the ECI.

