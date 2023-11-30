Pocharam, son attacked Yendala house, says BJP

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad (Urban) BJP candidate Yendala Lakshminarayana alleged that his house was attacked on Tuesday night by BRS candidate Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and his son. BJP state president G Kishan Reddy and party national vice-president DK Aruna strongly condemned the alleged attack.

In a statement, Aruna termed it as a “cowardly” act. Demanding strict action against those responsible, she said “BRS thugs cannot bear defeat and were resorting to physical attacks”. She demanded security for Lakshminarayana.

Kishan expressed suspicion that these attacks took place under the direction of the chief minister. He said that after realising that the BJP was headed towards victory, the BRS has started shaking. “If KCR has the guts and courage, he should face the BJP in the public sphere,” Kishan added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad (Urban) BJP candidate Yendala Lakshminarayana alleged that his house was attacked on Tuesday night by BRS candidate Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and his son. BJP state president G Kishan Reddy and party national vice-president DK Aruna strongly condemned the alleged attack. In a statement, Aruna termed it as a “cowardly” act. Demanding strict action against those responsible, she said “BRS thugs cannot bear defeat and were resorting to physical attacks”. She demanded security for Lakshminarayana. Kishan expressed suspicion that these attacks took place under the direction of the chief minister. He said that after realising that the BJP was headed towards victory, the BRS has started shaking. “If KCR has the guts and courage, he should face the BJP in the public sphere,” Kishan added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp