Poll panel suspends three cops for alleged negligence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In response to allegations of negligence in the handling of an Rs 18 lakh cash seizure case, the Election Commission on Wednesday took action against three police officers. Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M Venkateswarulu, Chikkadpally Assistant Commissioner of Police A Yadagiri, and Musheerabad Inspector Jahangeer Yadav were suspended due to their purported failure to file a case under the appropriate Sections.

The suspension of these officers was based on a report from the Special Observers team, revealing shortcomings in the handling of the cash seizure case. The report said that the Rs 18 lakh was seized from a vehicle in Santosh Elite Apartments, falling under the jurisdiction of the Musheerabad police station. The officers, it is alleged, failed to register the case under IPC Sections 171 (B), 171 (E), and 188, opting instead for Section 102 of the CrPC.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandiliya, responding to the State Nodal Police Observer, said that crucial information, such as the vehicle number, cellphone details, and the owner of the money, could have been swiftly obtained. Notably, the son of BRS candidate Muta Jaisimha resides in the same apartment complex, hinting at his connection to the case.

Shandiliya asserted that the officers’ actions appeared to be an attempt to shield the accused and recommended the suspension of the three officers citing their failure to act promptly and diligently. Subsequently, DCP Traffic-II D Srinivas, ACP CCS DD K Madhumohan Reddy, and DI Musheerabad D Venkat Reddy have been appointed to replace the suspended personnel in their respective roles.

Chauhan reviews arrangements for polls

Hyderabad: With the Assembly elections scheduled to take place on Thursday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan inspected the security arrangements in place at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium and Ibrahimpatnam CVR College. Chauhan stressed the importance of ensuring a safe and secure environment for voters and assured that all necessary security measures will be implemented. The police personnel were briefed on the security protocols as part of their preparations for the elections. Addressing the gathering, Chauhan expressed his commitment to maintaining law and order during the electoral process. He said that the police department was leaving no stone unturned in guaranteeing smooth and secure elections. In a bid to reinforce security measures, Section 144 has been imposed around the vicinity of the polling stations from Tuesday 5 pm to Thursday 5 pm.

