Revanth, Thakre visit shrines, review Cong’s victory prospects

Published: 30th November 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy presides over a review meeting on elections at the Congress’ war room in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Wednesday reviewed their party’s prospects in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on Thursday. Before meeting at the party’s war room, they offered prayers at Birla temple and Nampally dargah. However, they didn’t speak to the media citing the model code of conduct. 

In the review meeting, according to sources, Revanth inquired with the party election teams about the probable number of seats the Congress can expect to win. He reportedly asked the party’s legal team at the war room to actively work on the polling day, promptly report any issues to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and other officials concerned with the polling process.

Revanth also asked his war room to watch out for the alleged inducements by the ruling party, as well as dissemination of fake news. He also directed the legal team to file cases against the “misleading” advertisements published by the ruling BRS during election campaign. 

Plea to ECI
Meanwhile, alleging that undue restrictions were placed on people travelling between Andhra pradesh and Telangana, the Congress urged the Election Commission of India to allow free flow of citizens.
In a written representation to the ECI, the Congress alleged that Andhra Pradesh police deployed a huge police force at all border points between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, restricting people’s movement and denying them their right to vote. 

“This is highly unwarranted and against the tenets of the Constitution and initiated to benefit the ruling party in the state of Telangana,” they said in the representation.  Further, the Congress also complained against alleged paid news articles being published in various media organisations, and demanded action.  

