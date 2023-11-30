Sewerage in Parsi temple: HC orders immediate action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday severely reprimanded the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for their inaction and negligence in preventing contamination of a sacred well in the 119-year-old Parsi temple in Parsi Colony due to a bureaucratic feud.

The court, hearing a petition filed by the priest of the temple, lambasted the government pleaders for the GHMC and the HMWS&SB for their lackadaisical approach. The court pointed out that the issue, if faced by any other community, would have prompted immediate corrective measures.

In his petition, the priest invoked Constitutional rights under Articles 21 & 25 and accused the government of inaction and negligence by not addressing the issue of sewerage from an adjoining building housing the Santosh Dhaba entering the sacred well of the temple and contaminating it.

In their response, the government pleaders for the GHMC and HMWS&SB asserted that the structure was legal. Expressing concern over differential treatment, the court highlighted the apparent bias against the peace-loving Parsi micro-minority community. The court also acknowledged the role of establishments like hotels in contributing to sewerage issues and ordered decisive action against such entities.

Taking cognisance of the severity of the matter, the court directed the departments to provide a permanent solution plan by December 6, 2023. It also ordered immediate action to clear the sewerage lines and a compliance report to be submitted by the next date of hearing. The court made it clear that if no action was taken by the deadline of December 6, top officials would be summoned to explain the reason.

