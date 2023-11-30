Home States Telangana

Telangana assembly polls: BRS candidates fret over road roller, roti maker 

On the eve of the elections, the BRS leaders reportedly tried to create awareness among voters on how the BRS car symbol looks like on the EVMs. 

Published: 30th November 2023

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The BRS candidates in about 65 Assembly constituencies are worried as election symbols of their rival contestants are similar to the ruling party’s “car” on the electronic voting machines (EVMs). They are mainly concerned about symbols like roti maker and road roller, which bear a close resemblance to a car.

Yuga Tulasi and Alliance of Democratic Reforms have got road roller and chapati maker symbols respectively. On the eve of the elections, the BRS leaders reportedly tried to create awareness among voters on how the BRS car symbol looks like on the EVMs. 

The BRS booth committees members, sarpanches, MPTC members and other leaders reached out to voters and asked them not to get confused at the time of casting their votes. In the 2018 Assembly elections, a few sitting MLAs  at that time are believed to have suffered defeat with ‘road roller’ splitting the BRS votes.

Now, the symbols have appeared once again on the EVMs and the BRS contestants are going through tense moments. The Congress and BJP, to defeat the BRS contestants, have roped in some leaders of substance to contest in the segments on behalf of the two parties. 

The situation has become dicey for those whose margin of victory in 2018 was just about 2,000 to 3,000 votes. The BRS state-level leaders have specifically asked their booth-level functionaries to explain to the senior citizens where to find the car symbol and how it looks like on the EVMs.

